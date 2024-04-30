Ralph Lauren Takes a Victory Lap

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The brand’s first in-person show since 2019 was yet another effort to straddle the line between luxury and mass appeal
The American label is doubling down on efforts to elevate the cachet of its brands and to sell higher-priced items like home goods.
In an exclusive sit down with BoF, CEO Patrice Louvet explains how the company brought the luster back to the original lifestyle brand — and what it must do in order to directly compete against the European heavyweights.
Brian Baskin is Deputy Editor at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and oversees BoF's beauty, retail, direct-to-consumer, technology, marketing and workplace verticals.
Mining company Anglo American is considering offloading its storied diamond unit. It won’t be an easy sell.
The deal is expected to help tip the company into profit for the first time and has got some speculating whether Beckham may one day eclipse her husband in money-making potential.
The designer has always been an arch perfectionist, a quality that has been central to his success but which clashes with the demands on creative directors today, writes Imran Amed.
This week, Prada and Miu Miu reported strong sales as LVMH slowed and Kering retreated sharply. In fashion’s so-called “quiet luxury” moment, consumers may care less about whether products have logos and more about what those logos stand for.