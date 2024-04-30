LVMH Considering Options for Marc Jacobs, Amid Buyer Interest, Say Sources

The Business of Fashion
Designer Marc Jacobs, CEO Eric Marechalle and LVMH Fashion Group boss Sidney Toledano speak exclusively to BoF about what it took to get the brand back on track.
Heaven, the designer label’s lower priced diffusion line that leans on grunge, rave and Y2K, has been a hit with younger shoppers. Marc Jacobs Beauty, under Coty, should follow its lead.
Coty is preparing to relaunch the designer’s cosmetics line, which closed abruptly in 2021 to the dismay of its small but devoted fan base.
A runway show at corporate headquarters underscored how the brand’s nearly decade-long quest to elevate its image — and prices — is finally paying off.
Mining company Anglo American is considering offloading its storied diamond unit. It won’t be an easy sell.
The deal is expected to help tip the company into profit for the first time and has got some speculating whether Beckham may one day eclipse her husband in money-making potential.
The designer has always been an arch perfectionist, a quality that has been central to his success but which clashes with the demands on creative directors today, writes Imran Amed.