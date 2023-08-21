Marc Jacobs Beauty Is Coming Back

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Designer Marc Jacobs, CEO Eric Marechalle and LVMH Fashion Group boss Sidney Toledano speak exclusively to BoF about what it took to get the brand back on track.
A licensing agreement with the manufacturer ends later this year, fuelling speculation about what’s next for the brand.
Priya Rao is Executive Editor, The Business of Beauty at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
Private equity shops and venture capitalists are being more discerning with their dollars and yet capital is still critical for emerging brands seeking to stand out in a competitive landscape.
The company’s sluggish sales in Asia and supply-chain missteps have left it trailing behind the French beauty giant.
The bankrupt biotech manufacturer-turned-beauty conglomerate has put Biossance, Jonathan Van Ness’ JVN and other lines up for sale. Is anyone buying?
The luxury fragrance brand has proven time and again that it knows how to win over the youth market. Its latest scent, MYSLF, aims to embody Gen-Z ideas around self-expression — to a point.