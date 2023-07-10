Why Coty Sees Its Future in France

The Business of Fashion
‘There will be no discussion on the renewal of any of our licences before at least five years,’ Coty CEO Sue Naby told journalists.
The beauty company behind brands including Rimmel and Kylie Cosmetics has seen its shares rally almost 60 percent in 12 months.
The company’s shares rose about 4 percent to $10.80 in premarket trading after also beating expectations for second-quarter revenue and profit.
With its new beauty division, Kering clearly wants to exert more control over its fashion houses’ beauty businesses. That could spell trouble for the companies that currently hold lucrative fragrance and cosmetics licenses.
Beauty Barrage founder and CEO Sonia Summers shares how the turn-key service, supplying brands with brand ambassadors, educators and event specialists, alleviates challenges around retail staff training and retention to allow beauty brands and retailers to focus on growth and revenue.
Wealthy shoppers looking for exclusive beauty products and bespoke experiences have been underserved. But that may change soon, according to The State of Fashion: Beauty.
This week, TikTok was virtually invited to Mikayla Nogueira’s wedding, Glossier brought back discontinued shades and a closer look at the lip products Gen-Z loves.
From her vantage point as managing partner at a global private equity firm, Glynn explores for The State of Fashion: Beauty the enduring opportunities beauty provides investors.