Coty Raises Profit Forecast on Resilient Demand, Price Hikes

‘Clean’ products have been a driving force in beauty for years. But with no universal standards, the confusion surrounding that label is threatening both its use as a measure of product safety and in marketing.
Digital-native brands with a razor-sharp focus on the latest trends jostle for position in a market set for rapid growth as big beauty conglomerates try to tighten their grip on power.
Former Estée Lauder executive Raffaella Cornaggia has been named CEO of the unit, which will develop beauty for the French group’s brands, including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.
The LVMH-owned beauty retailer asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging its “Clean at Sephora” designation is false advertising.