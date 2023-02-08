default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Coty Raises Profit Forecast on Resilient Demand, Price Hikes

Coty lifts annual profit forecast on resilient demand for luxury cosmetics.
Coty Inc raised full-year profit forecast. (Gucci Beauty)
By

Coty Inc raised full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on price hikes and resilient demand for its fragrances and cosmetics even as inflation pinches consumer wallets.

The company’s shares rose about 4 percent to $10.80 in premarket trading after also beating expectations for second-quarter revenue and profit.

Even with the United States on the edge of a potential recession, the beauty market’s post-pandemic rebound thrives as wealthy consumers indulge in smaller luxuries like lipsticks and fragrances while delaying big-ticket purchases.

To offset higher freight and labor expenses along with rising commodity costs, Coty was also implementing new price increases in a very granular manner on consumer beauty and prestige segments, chief finance officer Laurent Mercier told Reuters.

Coty’s prestige division, home to cosmetics and fragrances from the Hugo Boss and Gucci brands, reported a 5 percent decline in its second-quarter revenue as a strong dollar impacted companies that are stretched out internationally and convert foreign currencies into dollars.

Meanwhile, smaller exposure to the Chinese market helped Coty shield itself from China’s zero-Covid policy that hit major luxury companies including peer Estée Lauder that last week forecast a bigger drop in annual profit due to uncertainty around the region’s recovery.

But Mercier said China posed a big opportunity in the coming quarters combined with great performance of its other regions, adding that Chinese travelers’ eventual return to Europe would create an even bigger momentum for the European business.

Analysts expect China’s move in early December to relax its toughest Covid curbs and lift some travel restrictions to benefit luxury and beauty companies that had flagged a hit to sales in the country.

The CoverGirl parent now expects 2023 adjusted profit of between 35 cents and 36 cents per share, against a prior forecast of 32 cents to 33 cents per share.

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh; Editor: Milla Nissi

Learn more:

Coty Rides Beauty Boom, Beats Revenue Estimates

Coty Inc beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue and said the beauty category was blemish free with no signs of slowing in the face of decades-high inflation, lifting its shares up about 11 percent in morning trade.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

What Happens When Consumers Don’t Trust ‘Clean’

‘Clean’ products have been a driving force in beauty for years. But with no universal standards, the confusion surrounding that label is threatening both its use as a measure of product safety and in marketing.

Kering Creates New Beauty Division

Former Estée Lauder executive Raffaella Cornaggia has been named CEO of the unit, which will develop beauty for the French group’s brands, including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech