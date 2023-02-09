For Coty, Is It Goodbye Gucci?

The Business of Fashion
The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce The Business of Beauty Global Forum, a new invitation only gathering bringing together a dynamic group of executives, entrepreneurs, and creatives from the global beauty and wellness industry, taking place between May 30 and June 1, 2023 at Stanly Ranch, a new five-star resort located in Napa Valley, California, USA.
Digital-native brands with a razor-sharp focus on the latest trends jostle for position in a market set for rapid growth as big beauty conglomerates try to tighten their grip on power.
‘Clean’ products have been a driving force in beauty for years. But with no universal standards, the confusion surrounding that label is threatening both its use as a measure of product safety and in marketing.
Former Estée Lauder executive Raffaella Cornaggia has been named CEO of the unit, which will develop beauty for the French group’s brands, including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.