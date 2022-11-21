default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Raf Simons Is Closing His Label

The designer is shutting down his namesake brand. The label’s spring-summer 2023 collection shown in London in October will be its last, Simons said in a statement posted on Instagram Monday.
Raf Simons attends the opening of "Human Brains: It Begins with an Idea" at Fondazione Prada in April 2022 in Venice.
Raf Simons attends the opening of "Human Brains: It Begins with an Idea" at Fondazione Prada in April 2022 in Venice. (Getty Images)
By

Designer Raf Simons is set to close his namesake brand. The brand’s spring-summer 2023 collection shown in London in October will be its last, Simons said in a statement posted on Instagram Monday.

“I lack the words to share how proud I am,” Simons said. “Thank you all for believing in our vision and for believing in me.”

Raf Simons, founded in Belgium in 1995, was a groundbreaking menswear label known for its skinny silhouettes and focus on youth culture. The brand propelled Simons to fashion industry prominence, helping the designer land top jobs at Jil Sander, Dior and Calvin Klein before Prada, where he currently serves as co-creative director alongside the company’s controlling shareholder, Miuccia Prada.

While the Raf Simons line remained a tiny business compared to the designers’ mega-brand employers, it was one of fashion week’s hottest tickets thanks to its rebellious ethos and trendsetting play with colour and materials.

Stay tuned to BoF for updates on this developing story.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Voices 2022