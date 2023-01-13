At Louis Vuitton, a New CEO’s Mission

The Business of Fashion
The French designer brand has bounced back from the pandemic strongly, with 2022 sales approaching €300 million. Now, the company is laying plans for its next stage of growth, debuting a new logo to signal bigger ambitions.
The underground designer discusses the ‘inverse multiculturalism’ at the heart of his work on the eve of his first-ever fashion show at Pitti Uomo.
Pietro Beccari will succeed Michael Burke leading LVMH flagship Louis Vuitton, while Delphine Arnault will become Dior’s new CEO as part of the luxury conglomerate’s biggest executive reshuffle in years.
The brand’s sales have grown by double-digits for the past four seasons, CEO Marie Leblanc said.