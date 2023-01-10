Louis Vuitton Taps KidSuper Designer Colm Dillane For Next Menswear Collection

The Business of Fashion
Designer Colm Dillane, whose label KidSuper won LVMH’s Karl Lagerfeld Prize in 2021, has “embedded” with Louis Vuitton’s menswear studio in recent months to help design its men’s collection set to be revealed 19 January, a brand spokesperson said.
Louis Vuitton has been without a men’s creative director since designer Virgil Abloh died suddenly in November 2021. The brand has since leaned on Abloh’s powerful legacy, along with his studio team and former collaborators like stylist Ib Kamara, scenographer Lina Kutsovskaya and music director Benji B to stage a series of tribute shows instead of rushing to name a successor.
Louis Vuitton declined to comment on when a permanent creative director for menswear could be announced. Kamara, Kutsoyskaya and filmmakers Michel and Olivier Gondry also worked on the forthcoming show, the spokesperson said.
