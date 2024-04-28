What the Mango Collaboration Means for Victoria Beckham’s Business

The Business of Fashion

Imran Amed sits down with Victoria Beckham to learn how she has proven her critics wrong and become one of fashion’s fastest rising stars.
The Spanish retailer described the new line, due to launch on Apr. 23, as “a perfect blend of classic British luxury.”
The pop star-turned-fashion entrepreneur has raised new funding from growth equity firm Neo Investment Partners in a deal that valued the business at £100 million.
The designer has always been an arch perfectionist, a quality that has been central to his success but which clashes with the demands on creative directors today, writes Imran Amed.
This week, Prada and Miu Miu reported strong sales as LVMH slowed and Kering retreated sharply. In fashion’s so-called “quiet luxury” moment, consumers may care less about whether products have logos and more about what those logos stand for.
The luxury goods maker is seeking pricing harmonisation across the globe, and adjusts prices in different markets to ensure that the company is”fair to all [its] clients everywhere,” CEO Leena Nair said.
Hermes saw Chinese buyers snap up its luxury products as the Kelly bag maker showed its resilience amid a broader slowdown in demand for the sector.