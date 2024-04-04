Mango’s Victoria Beckham Collection to Launch This Month

Victoria Beckham is pivoting from high-end fashion to the high street.

On Thursday, the retail chain Mango said it was collaborating with the Spice Girl turned designer on a collection of slip dresses, knitwear and accessories.

The Spanish retailer described the new line, due to launch on Apr. 23, as “a perfect blend of classic British luxury.” Preview images show a model lounging by a pool wearing a white oversized blazer and matching, loose-fitting trousers. In another, a model emerges from the pool in a white, ruched halterneck dress.

Prices are expected to be higher than Mango’s typical offering but still a snip compared with items from Beckham’s mainline brand, which range from £90 ($113) for a T-shirt to £2,650 ($3,350) for a shearling coat.

Beckham, who launched her eponymous label in 2008, said in an interview with WWD that she had decided to work with Mango to “speak to a wider audience in a way that feels relevant to my brand and retains my aesthetic and DNA.”

Mango turns 40 this year. Last month, it reported a record turnover of €3.1 billion for 2023. The Victoria Beckham x Mango capsule follows collaborations with the LA-based lifestyle brand Simon Miller and the French-born, London-based influencer Camille Charrière.

2022 was a milestone year for Beckham, turning a profit for the first time after 14 years in business. In the financial report filing, particular credit was given to her beauty line. Best sellers include a £40 highlighter stick and £30 eyeliner.

The decision to re-stage her fashion show at Paris fashion week also paid off with an earned media value of more than £16 million. Ahead of the show, she unveiled her debut fragrance collection, which, according to Launchmetrics, generated an extra £1 million in media impact value in discussions both online and on social media.

With highstreet footfall continuing to lag behind pre-pandemic levels, for Spring/Summer 23 retailers are betting on collaborations with celebrities and luxury designers to woo back customers. The British heritage brand Barbour has teamed with the influencer Laura Jackson on an edit of summer dresses while the French brand Soeur, which recently opened its first UK store in London, has enlisted the US blogger Leandra Medine.

On 18 April, & Other Stories will unveil a whimsical collection from the London-based designer Susan Fang and H&M will showcase a collection of deconstructed trenches and tailoring from the Korean-born, London-based designer Rokh.

By Chloe Mac Donnell

