Op-Ed | How Long Will the Luxury Myth Last?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
With prices and quality for its flagship handbags under scrutiny, can the French couture giant reclaim the narrative? "We're not perfect," fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky said. "We're aware that our positioning obligates us to always do better, and we try to always do better."
Successful modern luxury brands deploy a number of powerful strategies to achieve the perception of exclusivity while moving millions of units. Here’s how it works.
Appetite for luxury is becoming universal, while the sky’s the limit for the top end of the market, writes Luca Solca.
The Swiss watch sector’s slide appears to be more pronounced than the wider luxury slowdown, but industry insiders and analysts urge perspective.
The LVMH-linked firm is betting its $545 million stake in the Italian shoemaker will yield the double-digit returns private equity typically seeks.
The Coach owner’s results will provide another opportunity to stick up for its acquisition of rival Capri. And the Met Gala will do its best to ignore the TikTok ban and labour strife at Conde Nast.
The former CFDA president sat down with BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to discuss his remarkable life and career and how big business has changed the fashion industry.