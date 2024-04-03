Is Chanel’s ‘Absolute Luxury’ Push Working?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Luxury resale sites like The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective create an unprecedented opportunity for counterfeiters. Are they doing enough to weed out fakes?
This week, everyone will be talking about Chanel's global price hike, Tapestry's take on the US-China trade war and Cardi B's collection for Fashion Nova. Read our BoF Professional Cheat Sheet.
A jury agreed that the reseller had misled consumers by promoting the luxury brand’s goods in its marketing materials and claiming that the pre-owned pieces are authentic.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
The Rome-based couture house’s bet on Rome’s most bankable design talent could help it punch above its weight.
The duo behind Skims are taking a minority stake in the luxury cashmere label, with an eye on scaling the cult brand.
After headline pieces — sometimes formerly owned by celebrities or featured on TV — sell for blockbuster prices, they can end up pretty much anywhere, from museums to collectors’ closets.
Serre, who grew sales by 20 percent in 2023, has been named Pitti Uomo’s next guest designer. She’s using the opportunity to show her men’s collection for the first time.