Chanel Wins Trademark Case Against What Goes Around Comes Around

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The outcome of the case could expand the power to enforce trademarks across the fashion industry and beyond.
It’s easier than ever for consumers to buy fakes online. But the spike in counterfeit sales may also have something to do with how brands themselves are pricing and marketing their products.
Luxury resale sites like The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective create an unprecedented opportunity for counterfeiters. Are they doing enough to weed out fakes?
Cathaleen Chen is Retail Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of the retail and direct-to-consumer sectors.
The peer-to-peer rental service sidesteps some problems that have plagued Rent the Runway. But it’s not without its own complications (just ask Pickle power users’ dry cleaners).
The American designer is tasked with reinvigorating the company’s entire portfolio, working directly alongside its new CEO, Richard Dickson, BoF has learned. He’ll also play a more hands-on role at Old Navy as chief creative officer.
The ‘materials science’ start-up, whose investors include funds backed by Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio, has struggled to sustain the momentum generated by its brightly coloured sweatsuits during the pandemic.
Nike is experiencing its worst slump in a decade, even as its competitors thrive. Insiders, athletes and fans pin the blame on changes made over the last few years that led to stalling innovation, disruptive restructurings and uninspired marketing.