Case Study | How Brands Sell Luxury to the 1%

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Christian Dior Couture hopes to reinvigorate its watch division by relaunching its early 2000s Chiffre Rouge line — this time with fancier complications and a price to match.
The return to Paris Fashion Week this February will be ‘fun and playful,’ said CEO Cristiano Fagnani. ‘Youth comes first, with our connection to culture and style.’
The French group seen as a bellwether for the sector expressed tempered optimism for 2024.
When Bernard Arnault presents LVMH’s annual earnings on Thursday, investors and analysts will be hanging on to his every word as they try to decipher the direction of top-end demand.