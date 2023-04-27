Tiffany, Dior: Understanding the New Model for Luxury Flagships

The Business of Fashion
CEO Pietro Beccari reveals how a sprawling revamp of Dior’s historic Avenue Montaigne hub fits into wider plans for the fast-growing brand. ‘It’s not a store, it’s a universe,’ he said.
A swift management overhaul, ‘shock and awe’ marketing and new products have contributed to strong momentum since the group acquired the jeweller in January, writes Luca Solca.
From distinctive design to high-low experiences, there’s a new list of must-haves for making upscale retail work in 2022.
The collection is comprised of re-issues of Ford’s favourite looks from the past 13 years.
Kering’s first-quarter sales were a stress test for luxury demand after strong momentum at LVMH and Hermès pushed shares in the sector to dizzying heights.
During Salone del Mobile, Ginori 1735 unveiled its redesigned Milanese flagship store — the latest iteration of the 300-year-old business’ strategic move into the lifestyle market. BoF sits down with Ginori 1735′s brand and product director Annalisa Tani to learn more.
‘Quiet luxury’ appears to be spreading like wildfire, but the trend is likely to prove both shallow and fleeting, argues Eugene Rabkin.