Stella McCartney Reports £32.7 Million Loss in 2021

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Post-tax losses at the brand, known for the sustainable positioning and advocacy of its eponymous founder, deepened 7 percent year-on-year, as higher sales were offset by increased administrative expenses amid a wider restructuring, according to accounts filed to UK registrar Companies House.
The company’s turnover grew 14 percent to £32.5 million ($39.4 million) for the year ended 31 Dec. 2021.
These results mark the third year in a row that Stella McCartney has reported a loss of more than £30 million, following a costly split from then-parent company Kering in 2018 and the business challenges and prolonged uncertainty brought about by the pandemic.
The company, which received a minority investment from LVMH in 2019, has been undergoing a strategic turnaround since 2020. This has included bringing its e-commerce management in-house (via its Italian business) and licensing its childrenswear to Italian group Simonetta Spa. As in 2020, the company did not pay any dividends.
The company declined to comment on the financial results.
Learn more:
Can Stella McCartney Clean Up Fashion?
The ethical fashion pioneer and LVMH sustainability advisor is trying to change one of the world’s most polluting industries from the inside.
The State of Fashion 2023 explores steps brands can take to help avoid greenwashing amid incoming regulatory requirements targeting misleading sustainability communications.
A group of sustainability experts join BoF’s Sarah Kent to discuss greenwashing in the fashion industry and how to create effective change at BoF VOICES 2022.
Trend forecasters are calling an end to the age of excessive consumption, while the resale platform says its tie-up with the hit reality show has converted millions to secondhand shopping.
Regulators are taking aim at the industry’s glacial progress on climate and labour rights, creating new incentives and risks for sustainability efforts in the coming year.