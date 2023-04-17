African Sneaker Brands Go Global

The Business of Fashion
Brands are partnering with Lagos-based talent to help them navigate the complexities of the country’s billion-dollar fashion market and create a ripple effect across the African continent.
As incumbents like Adidas and Nike grapple with a cooling market, niche players and newcomers have an opportunity to flourish.
Dakar’s reputation as a regional fashion hub has persuaded brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss to expand to the capital of the West African nation as it upgrades its retail infrastructure.
Brands like Dior, Fendi and Valentino have responded to shifting travel patterns as some Middle Eastern customers return to familiar hubs in Europe but others choose to shop closer to home or explore new destinations during the Muslim holy month.
The two restaurateurs share what it’s like building female-owned businesses and educating their customers through food.
The girl group behind hit songs “Attention” and “Cookie” were recently signed by Levis, anointed Seoul Fashion Week ambassadors, and individually have contracts with Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry.
Brands like Dior and Valentino are banking on India’s high growth potential, but it will take more than dazzling shows and sleek stores to turn this complex market into a major revenue source.