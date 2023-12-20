Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group Buys Matchesfashion

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The British luxury e-tailer reported another year of widening losses in 2021. But new chief Nick Beighton is focused on the future, looking to attract young customers and revamp the site’s user experience.
Reports of financial strain at Farfetch amid a stalled deal with YNAP has driven confidence in multi-brand e-commerce to all-time lows. With value propositions eroding and investment drying up, a way forward remains unclear.
Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
All three companies have embraced a busy, garish design that’s popular in China and ideally calibrated to sell plenty of low-cost products. Will the same be true as these companies attempt to move upmarket?
The South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang has saved Farfetch from potential bankruptcy, and could use its logistical and marketing might to solve some of the luxury e-tailer’s seemingly intractable problems. But “everything stores” have a spotty track record when it comes to high-end retail.
Return rates are set to soar this holiday, despite slower sales growth, putting brands’ returns management playbooks to the ultimate test.
The deal provides the online luxury giant with $500 million in emergency funding. A complex transaction that would have seen Farfetch acquire a 47.5 percent stake in Yoox-Net-a-Porter from Richemont is dead.