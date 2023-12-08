Why Online Luxury Is Broken

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
The share price of the group, which has seen frequent turnover in executives and creative talent, has fallen by 68 percent from its debut.
Once vulnerable to predators as complacent family members got involved in other endeavours, Hermès’ success has provided the group its best defence.
“What we saw in 2021 and 2022 was out of the norm,” said Francois-Henry Bennahmias, chief executive officer of Audemars Piguet.
‘Chanel is never really new — it’s always Chanel,’ designer Virginie Viard tells Tim Blanks as she brings the French megabrand’s celebration of artisanal crafts to the UK’s second city.