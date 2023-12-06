Paris Creative Agency Petit Ami Acquired by WMH Project

WMH Project has acquired Petit Ami, a boutique creative agency founded by Laurent Bandet known for staging showrooms and exhibitions for some of Paris’s buzziest labels.

Recent projects by Petit Ami include a showroom for Mugler, where clothes floated through the air in an echo of the brand’s September runway show, and scenography for an exhibition at the Villa Noailles showcasing garments by Y/Project and Diesel creative director Glenn Martens. Petit Ami also works with François Pinault’s Bourse de Commerce museum, coordinating museography and staging experiences such as maintaining a monumental Urs Fischer sculpture that slowly melted while on display.

With the boutique acquisition, WMH Project is boosting its exposure to luxury and fashion clients after growing a business with over 300 employees serving corporate giants like Danone, Volkswagen or the Novartis. “The union with Petit Ami will enable us to meet the diverse needs of WMH Project’s clients in the luxury, fashion and the arts and culture sectors,” WMH founders Marc Fischer and Franck Chaud said in a statement.

