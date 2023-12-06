default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Paris Creative Agency Petit Ami Acquired by WMH Project

Wax sculptures by Urs Fischer will be gradually melted down over the coming months at François Pinault's new museum in Paris.
Wax sculptures by Urs Fischer will be gradually melted down over the coming months at François Pinault's new museum in Paris. Stefan Altenburger/ Courtesy.
By

WMH Project has acquired Petit Ami, a boutique creative agency founded by Laurent Bandet known for staging showrooms and exhibitions for some of Paris’s buzziest labels.

Recent projects by Petit Ami include a showroom for Mugler, where clothes floated through the air in an echo of the brand’s September runway show, and scenography for an exhibition at the Villa Noailles showcasing garments by Y/Project and Diesel creative director Glenn Martens. Petit Ami also works with François Pinault’s Bourse de Commerce museum, coordinating museography and staging experiences such as maintaining a monumental Urs Fischer sculpture that slowly melted while on display.

With the boutique acquisition, WMH Project is boosting its exposure to luxury and fashion clients after growing a business with over 300 employees serving corporate giants like Danone, Volkswagen or the Novartis. “The union with Petit Ami will enable us to meet the diverse needs of WMH Project’s clients in the luxury, fashion and the arts and culture sectors,” WMH founders Marc Fischer and Franck Chaud said in a statement.

Learn more:

Why Surrealist Marketing Is Suddenly Everywhere

Brands including Jacquemus, Tod’s, Isabel Marant, and Victoria Beckham are experimenting with eccentric CGI marketing campaigns.

About the author
Robert Williams
Robert Williams

Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19