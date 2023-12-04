Adidas Launches Fear of God Athletics Collaboration

The long-awaited tie-up between the German sportswear company and designer Jerry Lorenzo’s label launched Dec. 3 on the Fear of God website and the Adidas Confirmed app, a members-only platform dedicated to specific drops.

The collection, which was teased in Lorenzo’s first runway show in April, included performance garments, technical apparel, sneakers and duffel bags in the house’s signature neutral tones. Prices run around $200 for sneakers, $600 for outerwear and $1,250 for duffel bags. This places the sub-label squarely between Fear of God Essentials, its moderately-priced casual line, and the label’s main collection.

The launch of Fear of God Athletics has come at a serendipitous time for Adidas, which first announced its team-up with Lorenzo in 2020, as it looks to offset the impact of the collapse of its Yeezy partnership, which accounted for 7 percent of revenue. Though Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden acknowledged that the company is not seeking to replace Yeezy with a single brand, in an earnings call in May, he said the Fear of God partnership could “commercially be a game-changer for Adidas by 2024.”

A series of activations followed the launch with pop-ups in Los Angeles, New York, Beijing and Shanghai. The collection will launch in Adidas stores Dec. 6.





Learn more:

Fear of God Celebrates Freedom and Elevated Basics at Debut Show

Designer Jerry Lorenzo unveiled his eighth collection at the Hollywood Bowl Wednesday, with looks from his long-awaited partnership with Adidas.