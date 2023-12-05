Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Names New President

Rhode, the skincare line of Hailey Bieber, has named Lauren Ratner as its new president and chief brand officer.

Ratner, formerly head of brand, has been promoted to the role following the departure of chief executive officer Melanie Bender in November. It’s unclear if the company intends to appoint a new chief executive at this time.

Ratner has worked with Rhode since 2020, before the brand’s launch, having previously led marketing efforts for Reformation and Michael Kors. She’s played a role in forging unexpected partnerships such as Rhode’s tie-up with Krispy Kreme (the companies released a limited edition version of her popular Peptide Lip Treatment in a doughnut-inspired flavour).

Rhode, which launched in 2022 with a small range of skin care products, has recently started to experiment with colour cosmetics. It launched a range of tinted lip products in November, as well as a sparkly edition.

This appointment comes amid a series of leadership shakeups at Rhode. Claudia Allwood, founding CMO, left last year after joining in October 2021 and Iván Saragusti, the brand’s founding COO, departed in January 2022.

Learn more:

Hailey Bieber Looks to Beat Beauty Brand Fatigue With Rhode Label

In a market oversaturated with celebrity beauty brands, Hailey Bieber says her brand is “different” from others.