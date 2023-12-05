ReSee Taps Vestiaire Collective Co-Founder as CEO

The Business of Fashion
The actress and humanitarian discusses the project and her broader fashion ambitions with BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed in an upcoming episode of The BoF Podcast.
The event drew an international crowd, with high-wattage names like Gwyneth Paltrow and Anne Hathaway there to pay tribute to Valentino Garavani, but British design talent took centre stage.
The designer and CFDA chairman will front the auction house’s January sale of American paintings, furniture, ceramics and other objects, including a fashion selection in partnership with the CFDA, meant to hammer home the idea of American fashion as art, said Browne.
The e-commerce giant is seeking a cash injection to avert a collapse that could send shockwaves across the fashion industry. So far nobody has come to the table and time is running out, but founder Jose Neves may yet have a move up his sleeve.