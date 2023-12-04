L’Oréal Acquires Probiotic Research Company Lactobio

L’Oréal is betting on microbiome skin care with the acquisition of Copenhagen-based probiotic research company Lactobio.

The acquisition, announced on Dec. 4, will allow L’Oréal to build upon its microbiome research, which the company says it has been conducting for 20 years. It will utilise Lactobio probiotic and postbiotic ingredients to develop topical products with benefits for skin and hair, according to the company.

Founded in 2017, Lactobio creates probiotic and postbiotic private-label skin-care ingredients. It also operates its own probiotic skin-care brand Bak.





