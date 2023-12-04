default-output-block.skip-main
L’Oréal Acquires Probiotic Research Company Lactobio

The conglomerate taps into the skin care industry’s growing obsession with the microbiome.
L’Oréal is betting on microbiome skin care with the acquisition of Copenhagen-based probiotic research company Lactobio.

The acquisition, announced on Dec. 4, will allow L’Oréal to build upon its microbiome research, which the company says it has been conducting for 20 years. It will utilise Lactobio probiotic and postbiotic ingredients to develop topical products with benefits for skin and hair, according to the company.

Founded in 2017, Lactobio creates probiotic and postbiotic private-label skin-care ingredients. It also operates its own probiotic skin-care brand Bak.


Why L’Oréal Paid $2.5 Billion for Aesop

The internet’s most memed skincare line, beloved by both insiders and strivers, gives the conglomerate a chance to reconstruct its luxury portfolio.

Liz Flora
Liz Flora

Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.

