Zegna Aims to Open 50 Tom Ford Retail Stores, Double Group Margins Mid-Term

Twenty years ago, people laughed at him in his shrunken grey suit. Now he’s showing haute couture in Paris, publishing a weighty monograph on his career, and chairing the CFDA. Who’s laughing now?
Longtime Condé Nast executive Rebecca Mason (most recently vice president of global creative at the Vogue publisher’s sponsored content arm) was named senior vice president of global brand image.
Sales in America were boosted by the company’s acquisition of the Tom Ford fashion business, as well as double digit growth at Zegna and Thom Browne.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Sebastien Fabre will lead the Paris-based vintage start-up as it seeks to scale its platform and extend sourcing operations to the US.
The actress and humanitarian discusses the project and her broader fashion ambitions with BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed in an upcoming episode of The BoF Podcast.
The event drew an international crowd, with high-wattage names like Gwyneth Paltrow and Anne Hathaway there to pay tribute to Valentino Garavani, but British design talent took centre stage.
The designer and CFDA chairman will front the auction house’s January sale of American paintings, furniture, ceramics and other objects, including a fashion selection in partnership with the CFDA, meant to hammer home the idea of American fashion as art, said Browne.