default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Tom Ford Taps Condé Nast’s Rebecca Mason, McQueen’s Paolo Cigognini for Lead Marketing Roles

Tom Ford taps Condé Nast’s Rebecca Mason, McQueen’s Paolo Cigognini for lead marketing roles.
Tom Ford taps Condé Nast’s Rebecca Mason, McQueen’s Paolo Cigognini for lead marketing roles. (Getty Images)
By

Tom Ford named two new senior vice presidents to lead its marketing operations Monday.

Longtime Condé Nast executive Rebecca Mason (most recently vice president of global creative at the Vogue publisher’s sponsored content arm) was named senior vice president of global brand image.

Paolo Cigognini, chief marketing officer at Kering’s Alexander McQueen since 2016, was named senior vice president for global communications and media. Both will report to Tom Ford’s global chief executive Guillaume Jesel, with Cigognini also reporting to fashion CEO Lelio Gavazza.

The appointments come just months after Estée Lauder’s move to acquire Tom Ford for $2.8 million, and days before new designer Peter Hawkings’ debut show in Milan.

Estée Lauder acquired the brand in order to secure the future of its robust beauty business under the Tom Ford name. The company moved to license fashion operations to the Italian group Zegna, which is expected to reveal plans for the unit later this year.

Learn more:

Lelio Gavazza Named CEO of Tom Ford Fashion

Zegna Group has named Lelio Gavazza as chief executive of its Tom Ford Fashion unit. Gavazza, who joins the brand from LVMH-owned Bulgari, will take up the position Sept. 18, the brand said Tuesday.

About the author
Robert Williams
Robert Williams

Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Thoroughly Modern Gabrielle

A landmark exhibition at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum and an upcoming Métiers d’Art show in Manchester are part of Chanel’s ‘British moment,’ president of fashion Bruno Pavlovsky tells Tim Blanks.

Sarah Burton Is Departing Alexander McQueen

Burton, founder Lee McQueen’s right hand before taking over the creative director role after his death in 2010, became one of the industry’s most respected designers in her own right.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index