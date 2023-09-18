Tom Ford taps Condé Nast’s Rebecca Mason, McQueen’s Paolo Cigognini for lead marketing roles.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
For big luxury brands, runway shows usually aren’t make-or-break. This week offers at least one exception to the rule. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.
A landmark exhibition at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum and an upcoming Métiers d’Art show in Manchester are part of Chanel’s ‘British moment,’ president of fashion Bruno Pavlovsky tells Tim Blanks.
The Munich-based e-tailer is benefitting from its focus on courting luxury’s wealthiest shoppers, CEO Michael Kliger told BoF.
Burton, founder Lee McQueen’s right hand before taking over the creative director role after his death in 2010, became one of the industry’s most respected designers in her own right.