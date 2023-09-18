Tom Ford taps Condé Nast’s Rebecca Mason, McQueen’s Paolo Cigognini for lead marketing roles.

Tom Ford named two new senior vice presidents to lead its marketing operations Monday.

Longtime Condé Nast executive Rebecca Mason (most recently vice president of global creative at the Vogue publisher’s sponsored content arm) was named senior vice president of global brand image.

Paolo Cigognini, chief marketing officer at Kering’s Alexander McQueen since 2016, was named senior vice president for global communications and media. Both will report to Tom Ford’s global chief executive Guillaume Jesel, with Cigognini also reporting to fashion CEO Lelio Gavazza.

The appointments come just months after Estée Lauder’s move to acquire Tom Ford for $2.8 million, and days before new designer Peter Hawkings’ debut show in Milan.

Estée Lauder acquired the brand in order to secure the future of its robust beauty business under the Tom Ford name. The company moved to license fashion operations to the Italian group Zegna, which is expected to reveal plans for the unit later this year.

Learn more:

Lelio Gavazza Named CEO of Tom Ford Fashion

Zegna Group has named Lelio Gavazza as chief executive of its Tom Ford Fashion unit. Gavazza, who joins the brand from LVMH-owned Bulgari, will take up the position Sept. 18, the brand said Tuesday.