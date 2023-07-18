Lelio Gavazza Named CEO of Tom Ford Fashion

Zegna Group has named Lelio Gavazza as chief executive of its Tom Ford Fashion unit. Gavazza, who joins the brand from LVMH-owned Bulgari, will take up the position September 18, the brand said Tuesday.

The appointment follows a blockbuster deal last November in which American designer Tom Ford sold his company to beauty giant Estée Lauder in a $2.8 billion deal. As part of the deal, Ermenegildo Zegna Group, the brand’s long-term menswear manufacturing partner, acquired the fashion business, and is set to operate the men’s and women’s fashion businesses going forward while licensing the brand name from Estée Lauder.

Gavazza will report to group chairman and CEO Gildo Zegna. To ensure “the alignment of fashion with the holistic luxury strategy for the brand,” Gavazza will also collaborate closely with Tom Ford chief executive and president at Estée Lauder, Guillaume Jesel, the group said.

