Zegna Group Reports €65M Profit Amid ‘Quiet Luxury’ Boom

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Italian menswear brand is raising $880 million by merging with a New York-listed SPAC. The funds will give the luxury firm greater financial firepower to help it bounce back from a bruising pandemic year and fend off competitors.
The designer’s makeup and fragrance line brought glamour, sex appeal – and sales – to the cosmetics giant. Keeping the magic in house was worth nearly $3 billion.
The final season of HBO’s drama isn’t the only reason the discreet style of the ultra rich is a topic of conversation again. That, plus what else to watch for this week.
Amid a fast-shifting luxury e-commerce landscape, it appears the stakes have only risen for all the players involved in the deal — adding a new layer of urgency that things go off without a hitch.
This week, Christian Dior presented its pre-fall 2023 collection at the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, marking the first standalone show from a European luxury megabrand in the country.
Sales growth has slowed sharply after a two-year surge. But analysts expect the American luxury market to bounce back soon, as brands open more stores and adapt their offer to changing tastes.
Sales of megabrands like Louis Vuitton and Hermès continue to surge, but ubiquity risk is driven by key styles appearing too often on the street and not by revenue, writes Luca Solca.