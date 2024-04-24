Miu Miu Sales Jump 89 Percent, Boosting Prada Group

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
How did Miu Miu grow by 58 percent last year? CEO Benedetta Petruzzo breaks down the plan that’s powered eye-popping acceleration in a slowing luxury market.
The Milan-based group’s continued acceleration in a slowing luxury market could ease pressure on its new generation of leaders as Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli plan their succession.
The Milanese group, which also owns Miu Miu and Church’s, leveraged a partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to generate record sales. A Thursday presentation gave investors a first peek at Prada’s future plans under new leadership.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
The guidance was issued as the French group released first-quarter sales that confirmed forecasts for a slowdown. Weak demand in China and poor performance at flagship Gucci are weighing on the group.
Consumers face less, not more, choice if handbag brands can't scale up to compete with LVMH, argues Andrea Felsted.
As the French luxury group attempts to get back on track, investors, former insiders and industry observers say the group needs a far more drastic overhaul than it has planned, reports Bloomberg.
Balenciaga’s deputy CEO Laura du Rusquec will replace Andrea Baldo as the Danish brand aims to elevate its image.