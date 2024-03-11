The Strategy Behind Miu Miu’s Explosive Growth

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The 35 year-old former racecar driver — son of designer Miuccia Prada and chairman Patrizio Bertelli — is restructuring the Milanese group from the inside out. ‘Everything’s changing so that everything can stay the same,’ said the BoF 500 cover star about readying Prada for its next chapter.
The Milanese group, which also owns Miu Miu and Church’s, leveraged a partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to generate record sales. A Thursday presentation gave investors a first peek at Prada’s future plans under new leadership.
Megabrands duke it out, but Miuccia Prada wins the day, writes Tim Blanks.
Luxury brands aren’t cutting back exactly, but the days of spending ever more of the budget on custom dresses and celebrity ambassador contracts may be coming to an end.
The Milan-based group’s continued acceleration in a slowing luxury market could ease pressure on its new generation of leaders as Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli plan their succession.
Now up for the LVMH Prize, designers Everard Best and Téla D’Amore are looking to fuel the next phase of growth for their hyped brand — known for its die-hard community and ultra-detailed denim.
Creative director Pelagia Kolotouros and CEO Thierry Guibert are banking on a retail-driven strategy and fresh focus on fashion and tennis to power the brand’s growth.