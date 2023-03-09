Inside Prada’s Best Year in Business

The Business of Fashion
The latest collection from Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons was an emotional elevation of the everyday, writes Tim Blanks.
Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada are stepping down as the group’s co-CEOs, passing the reins to former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra and hiring a new leader for their flagship Prada brand.
The Milanese brand is working with Goldman Sachs on preliminary preparations for a potential offering, sources told Bloomberg.
It comes ahead of a retail push by the brand, which will include a new location on London’s prestigious Bond Street and a revamp of its Paris flagship.
Creative director Demna is attempting to establish a new direction for the Kering-owned brand in the wake of scandal. The promise of a major reset has helped the house reassert its status as a hot ticket at Paris Fashion Week.
Ibrahim Kamara’s official debut as art and image director for the brand is a far-reaching personal odyssey.
The French brand, founded and run by Jean Touitou since 1987, is looking to the LVMH-backed private equity firm to help it scale internationally.