Prada Group Beats Estimates as Miu Miu Sales Surge 82 Percent

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Milanese group, which also owns Miu Miu and Church’s, leveraged a partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to generate record sales. A Thursday presentation gave investors a first peek at Prada’s future plans under new leadership.
Miu Miu's first-half revenues jumped 50 percent year on year as runway relevance translated into sales. The group’s flagship Prada brand grew 18 percent.
The 35 year-old former racecar driver — son of designer Miuccia Prada and chairman Patrizio Bertelli — is restructuring the Milanese group from the inside out. ‘Everything’s changing so that everything can stay the same,’ said the BoF 500 cover star about readying Prada for its next chapter.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Now up for the LVMH Prize, designers Everard Best and Téla D’Amore are looking to fuel the next phase of growth for their hyped brand — known for its die-hard community and ultra-detailed denim.
Creative director Pelagia Kolotouros and CEO Thierry Guibert are banking on a retail-driven strategy and fresh focus on fashion and tennis to power the brand’s growth.
The Big Four watchmaker will slow or even suspend production increases as new leader Ilaria Resta works to ‘solidify the company.’
The interior designer and fashion tastemaker found fame as an octogenarian.