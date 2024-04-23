Op-Ed | Tapestry-Capri and Pricey Purses Are the Wrong Targets for Trustbusters

The Business of Fashion
As the French luxury group attempts to get back on track, investors, former insiders and industry observers say the group needs a far more drastic overhaul than it has planned, reports Bloomberg.
After growing the brand’s annual sales to nearly €2.5 billion, the star designer has been locked in a thorny contract negotiation with owner LVMH that could lead to his exit, sources say. BoF breaks down what Slimane brought to Celine and what his departure could mean.
Balenciaga’s deputy CEO Laura du Rusquec will replace Andrea Baldo as the Danish brand aims to elevate its image.
This week, more luxury brands will report first-quarter results, offering clues as to how broad and how deep the downturn is going to get.