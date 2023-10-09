Thom Browne: The Five Hundred Million Dollar Man

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Zegna-owned brand seeks to double sales to over $500 million from $230 million in 2021 while maintaining its insider cachet. CEO Rodrigo Bazan sees opening intimate boutiques in offbeat locations as a path to keep growing in a luxury market dominated by European giants.
Ermenegildo Zegna Group paid a hefty sum to acquire 85 percent of the American fashion label, but the price tag comes with new opportunities and synergies for the Italian company.
BoF sits down with Thom Browne to discuss his professional journey, his conceptual-meets-commercial balancing act and his company's expansion plans.
Tim Blanks is Editor-at-Large at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers designers, fashion weeks and fashion’s creative class.
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
With his first Louis Vuitton men’s show behind him, BoF 500 cover star Pharrell Williams shares his long-term vision for the future of Louis Vuitton, and luxury itself, with BoF’s Imran Amed.
In response to heightened consumer desire for jewels that sparkle, small fine jewellery brands are finding success leaning into higher price points and more bespoke services catering to high-spending clientele.
The former ready-to-wear director at J.W. Anderson will succeed Sarah Burton. It’s the latest in a string of executive shakeups as Kering seeks to reinvigorate its business on multiple fronts.
The 35 year-old former racecar driver — son of designer Miuccia Prada and chairman Patrizio Bertelli — is restructuring the Milanese group from the inside out. ‘Everything’s changing so that everything can stay the same,’ said the BoF 500 cover star about readying Prada for its next chapter.