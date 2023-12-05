Jonathan Anderson, Maximilian Davis and Martine Rose Among Winners at Fashion Awards 2023

On Monday night, designers, models, actors and other industry insiders gathered at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards, hosted this year by television presenter Maya Jama and artist Kojey Radical.

Jonathan Anderson, creative director of LVMH-owned Loewe and founder of his namesake label, JW Anderson, won designer of the year, beating out Burberry’s Daniel Lee, Bottega Veneta’s Matthieu Blazy, Prada’s Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons as well as former long-time Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton, who exited the house this autumn after almost three decades at the brand. (While Burton missed out on designer of the year, she was honored with a special recognition for her indelible impact at both Alexander McQueen and on the fashion industry at large.)

Fast-rising star Maximilian Davis won British womenswear designer of the year for his work at Ferragamo, while Martine Rose took home the British menswear designer of the year. Conner Ives scored the BFC Foundation Award, given annually to a top young designer who participated in the BFC’s NewGen talent scheme, while Chopova Lowena and Bianca Saunders won the New Establishment Award for womenswear and menswear respectively.

Elsewhere, Campbell Addy won the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, while Paloma Elsesser was awarded model of the year.

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 04 Dec 2023 Sarah Burton and Edward Enninful were both honoured at this year's ceremony. (Richard Young)

Between awards, guests were treated to performances from Mette and Sam Smith. The BFC also paid tribute to designer and activist Vivienne Westwood, who died last December. To close the ceremony, models walked the stage wearing red gowns designed by Valentino Garavani, who received an award for outstanding achievement in his lifetime.

Other honourees included Sarah Mower, who throughout her career has championed emerging British talent; Edward Enninful, who is preparing to step down from his roles as European editorial director of Vogue and editor-in-chief of British Vogue next year; and the late designer Joe Casely-Hayford, who was honoured posthumously for his contribution to British fashion.

See the full list of winners below:

Designer of the Year Award: Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and LOEWE

British Womenswear Designer Award: Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo

British Menswear Designer Award: Martine Rose

BFC Foundation Designer Award: Conner Ives

New Establishment Womenswear Award: Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena for Chopova Lowena

New Establishment Menswear Award: Bianca Saunders

Outstanding Achievement Award: Valentino Garavani

Model of the Year Award: Paloma Elsesser

Special Recognition Award for Contribution to the Fashion Industry: Charlotte Tilbury

Special Recognition Award for Championing Young Designer Talent: Sarah Mower

Special Recognition Award: Sarah Burton

Posthumous Special Recognition Award: Joe Casely-Hayford

Cultural Innovator Award: Sam Smith

Trailblazer Award: Edward Enninful

The Pandora Leader of Change Award: Michaela Coel

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Campbell Addy