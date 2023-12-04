Farfetch Seeks ‘White Knight’ to Avert Collapse, Sources Say

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The luxury e-tailer could be the latest e-commerce firm to go private amid its worst year as a public company. But Farfetch’s much scrutinised lack of focus could persist outside the public market.
Farfetch’s chief executive José Neves is reportedly conferring with top shareholders, including Richemont and Alibaba, and JP Morgan about delisting the company, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday. A take-private deal could happen imminently as Farfetch’s stock remains under pressure, according to the report. The e-tailer’s share price has plummeted more than 80 percent since its 2018 IPO.
The London-based luxury e-commerce giant, which has lost 97 percent of its market value in the last two years, has suffered from lack of focus, writes Imran Amed.
EU regulators are expected to give the go-ahead for Richemont to spin-off Yoox Net-a-Porter in a joint venture with rival Farfetch. But in the 14 months since the deal was announced, Farfetch has lost 90 percent of its market value with significant implications for the transaction and the wider fashion ecosystem.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
Imran Amed is the Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Business of Fashion. Based in London, he shapes BoF’s overall editorial strategy and is the host of The BoF Podcast.
Tamburini, who is joining the brand from Kering’s Bottega Veneta, will show his first collection during the next Milan womenswear week in February.
The luxury e-tailer could be the latest e-commerce firm to go private amid its worst year as a public company. But Farfetch’s much scrutinised lack of focus could persist outside the public market.
Chanel’s global CEO Leena Nair joined BoF founder and CEO Imran Amed at BoF VOICES 2023 to discuss the vision she’s crafting for the iconic French luxury brand.
The American designer will depart the LVMH-owned fashion house effective January 1st with succession plans yet to be announced.