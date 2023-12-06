ByteDance Offers Investors a Buyback at $268 Billion Valuation

The Business of Fashion
Innovation doesn’t have to be the enemy of luxury craftsmanship if it helps, not replaces, human creators. The question is whether a technology like AI will respect those limits as it continues to advance.
Apps that let shoppers scan themselves and customise products to their precise measurements haven’t revolutionised the way we buy basics like T-shirts and jeans, but one company thinks bridal wear’s characteristics make it the perfect fit for the technology.
The role is changing as fashion companies break “digital” responsibilities out of their siloes, leading some to rethink the position.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.