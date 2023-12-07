default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh to Retire

Chip Bergh will step down as CEO of Levi's next year.
Chip Bergh will step down as CEO of Levi's next year. (Dia Dipasupil)
By

Chip Bergh, who has served chief executive of Levi’s for over a decade, will retire in April 2024, the company announced today. Michelle Gass, who currently serves as the president of Levi’s, will succeed Bergh in the role, effective Jan. 29 of next year.

Gass joined Levi’s nearly a year ago, in January, with the intention that she’d eventually take on the CEO position. As president, she oversaw the company’s marketing, merchandising, product, digital and commercial operations globally. Previously, she served as the CEO of Kohl’s, and spent the early years of her career at Starbucks and Procter & Gamble.

Bergh was also elected executive vice chair of Levi’s board, a position he will hold until he retires. After he leaves the CEO role, he will serve as senior advisor to the board until the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

Learn more:

Levi’s Will Begin Testing AI-Generated Models

The denim giant says it will experiment with supplementing its human models with AI-generated models later this year.

Topics

