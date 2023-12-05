Angelina Jolie’s Atelier Jolie Opens Its First Store

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie announced the launch of Atelier Jolie, a new fashion-focused business venture on Wednesday.
The event drew an international crowd, with names like Gwyneth Paltrow and Anne Hathaway in attendance, but when it came to honourees, British design talent took centre stage.
The designer and CFDA chairman will front the auction house’s January sale of American paintings, furniture, ceramics and other objects, including a fashion selection in partnership with the CFDA, meant to hammer home the idea of American fashion as art, said Browne.
The e-commerce giant is seeking a cash injection to avert a collapse that could send shockwaves across the fashion industry. So far nobody has come to the table and time is running out, but founder Jose Neves may yet have a move up his sleeve.
Tamburini, who is joining the brand from Kering’s Bottega Veneta, will show his first collection during the next Milan womenswear week in February.