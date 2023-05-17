default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Angelina Jolie Launches Fashion Venture

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of the film 'Eternals,' in Rome.
Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie announced the launch of Atelier Jolie, a new fashion-focused business venture. (Getty Images)
By
  • Yola Mzizi

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie announced the launch of Atelier Jolie, a new fashion-focused business venture on Wednesday. Atelier Jolie will be a fashion brand that sees consumers step into the role of designer, allowing them to partner with a global network of tailors, pattern makers, and artisans to produce garments.

The business’s purpose is to democratise the fashion industry by allowing consumers access to emerging designers and artisans, the company’s mission statement read.

“I am building a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors and artisans from around the world,” Jolie said in a statement.

Additionally, the fashion house has a social justice bent. Jolie hopes to place refugees in apprenticeship positions as well as bolster support for “underappreciated groups.”

The house also promises to inject sustainable initiatives into their business model by relying on vintage and deadstock materials for designs.

“You will be able to repair or upcycle a piece from your closet you wish to revive,” Jolie said in a statement. “Breathing new life into what could have been thrown away.”

Further details are yet to be revealed, including launch date, personnel and where the house is based.

“It’s all new, and I’m more of an artist than a businesswoman,” Jolie added.

Learn more:

Why Celebrities Are Buying Their Brands Back

Jessica Simpson, Sean Combs and other early-aughts superstars turned moguls are itching for a comeback. But much has changed about the celebrity fashion business.


In This Article
Topics
Tags

