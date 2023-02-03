The Trouble With Luxury E-Commerce

The Business of Fashion
The Spanish designer helped define the 1960s’ Space Age aesthetic.
Former Estée Lauder executive Raffaella Cornaggia has been named CEO of the unit, which will develop beauty for the French group’s brands, including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.
Cultural credibility must be earned with respect for sneakerheads, not on their backs, argues Christopher Morency.
In the long run, luxury brands that lean into timeless products consistently outperform their more fashion-driven peers, writes Pierre Mallevays.