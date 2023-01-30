default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

LVMH, L’Oréal Among Suitors for Stake in Aesop

Japanese beauty group Shiseido Co. is also studying a potential bid for an interest in Aesop, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.
Aesop
LVMH and L’Oréal SA are among the luxury consumer companies weighing offers for a stake in Aesop. (Courtesy)
By

LVMH and L’Oréal SA are among the luxury consumer companies weighing offers for a stake in Aesop that may value the high-end cosmetics brand at $2 billion or more, people familiar with the matter said.

Japanese beauty group Shiseido Co. is also studying a potential bid for an interest in Aesop, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Aesop is owned by Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura & Co., which is working with Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley as it explores the sale of a stake in the business, Bloomberg News reported last year.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in any offers for a stake in Aesop, according to the people. Representatives for Natura, LVMH, L’Oréal and Shiseido declined to comment.

Sao Paulo-based Natura said in October that it was assessing options to unlock value at Aesop, including a possible IPO or spinoff. Tough markets for new listings in 2022 saw the company lean toward a stake sale. The move is part of a broader overhaul being orchestrated by Fabio Barbosa, who took over as chief executive officer last year.

By Ruth David, Angelina Rascouet and Vinícius Andrade

Learn more:

