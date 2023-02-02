Sephora Responds to Claim Its Clean Beauty Programme Is Anything But

The Business of Fashion
Overtly sexual marketing has long been a selling point in beauty, but the makeup artist is pushing boundaries with a new collection of lip colours in anatomically correct tubes.
The publisher will bring its youth-centric POV to the beauty space with a dedicated section, launching Feb. 2.
Eurazeo, which invested in Pat McGrath Labs in a deal that valued the beauty brand at $1 billion in 2018, quietly sold its stake in the beauty line in 2021, BoF has learned.
Like skin care and cosmetics line before them, upstart perfume brands see a path to take market share from the category’s incumbents.