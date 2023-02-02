default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Estée Lauder Expects Smaller Fall In 2023 Sales on Resilient Demand

Analysts expect China’s move in early December to relax Covid curbs and lift some travel restrictions to benefit luxury and beauty companies that had flagged a hit to sales in the country from its strict zero-Covid policy.
Estée Lauder storefront.
Estée Lauder Cos Inc forecast a smaller fall in full-year sales than previously expected. (Shutterstock)
By

Estée Lauder Cos Inc on Thursday forecast a smaller fall in full-year sales than previously expected, on resilient demand for its skin care and fragrances and an expected recovery in major market China that recently eased its Covid curbs.

Even with the United States on the edge of a recession, the beauty market’s post-pandemic rebound thrives with wealthy consumers indulging in smaller luxuries like lipsticks and fragrances, as they delay big-ticket purchases in the current environment.

Analysts expect China’s move in early December to relax its toughest Covid curbs and lift some travel restrictions in the region to benefit luxury and beauty companies that had flagged a hit to sales in the country from its strict zero-Covid policy.

Estée Lauder expects 2023 net sales to fall between 5 percent and 7 percent, compared with its prior forecast of a decrease between 6 percent and 8 percent.

However, Estée sees annual adjusted profit per share to fall between 27 percent and 29 percent, compared with its prior forecast of a decrease between 19 percent and 21 percent, due to an impact from a stronger dollar.

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh; Editor: Shinjini Ganguli

Learn more:

Estée Lauder Falls After Slashing Outlook on China Weakness

Estée Lauder sees net sales decreasing between 6 percent to 8 percent in the current fiscal year versus the year-ago period.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Who Are Pat McGrath Labs’ Investors?

Eurazeo, which invested in Pat McGrath Labs in a deal that valued the beauty brand at $1 billion in 2018, quietly sold its stake in the beauty line in 2021, BoF has learned.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
How to Build a Profitable DTC Brand
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
How to Build a Profitable DTC Brand