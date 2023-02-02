Creative Director Ruba Abu-Nimah Departs Tiffany & Co.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The impact of losses caused by shoplifting is complicated, and numbers alone don’t tell the whole story — the consequences can reach everything from employee morale to customer experience.
BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Neiman Marcus, Carhartt and 16Arlington.
Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
SMCP Group, the french parent of accessible luxury labels Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot & De Fursac, is launching an academy to make the store associate role more modern and exciting.