Workplace & Talent

Creative Director Ruba Abu-Nimah Departs Tiffany & Co.

Ruba Abu-Nimah | Photo: Henry Leutwyler
By

Ruba Abu-Nimah, Tiffany & Co.’s executive creative director has departed the jeweller. The designer joined the brand as a jewellery outsider in March 2021, reporting to Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications, following LVMH’s takeover in January.

Her departure was first reported by Women’s Wear Daily.

The American jeweller has made headlines in the last few years with its bold marketing campaigns — including its “Not your mother’s Tiffany” posters. This week, Tiffany unveiled an AirForce 1 shoe made in collaboration with Nike that received mixed reactions online.

Abu-Nimah formerly served as Elle US’s first woman creative director, after years working in the beauty space at Shiseido and Bobbi Brown.

Learn more:

Op-Ed | Tiffany x Nike: You Can’t Buy ‘Cred’

Cultural credibility must be earned with respect for sneakerheads, not on their backs, argues Christopher Morency.

