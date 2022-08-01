The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Design
Junior Menswear Designer, Ssense — London, United Kingdom
Designer, Vetements — Zurich, Switzerland
Junior Technical Designer, Nili Lotan — New York, United States
Handbag Designer, Mac Duggal — Chicago, United States
Pattern Room Manager, Zimmermann — Sydney, Australia
Creative
Content Production Coordinator, P448 — London, United Kingdom
Junior Graphic Designer, Zalando — Berlin, Germany
Freelance Graphic Designer, Altuzarra — New York, United States
Senior Digital Artist, Gap — San Francisco, United States
Content Strategist, Charles & Keith — Singapore
E-Commerce and Tech
CRM Manager, Self-Portrait — London, United Kingdom
Webshop Intern, Gauge81 — Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Paid Search and CSE Marketing Manager, Neiman Marcus — New York, United States
Senior Manager of E-Commerce Experience and Optimisation, Athleta — San Francisco, United States
Senior Director of Consumer Solution Architecture, PVH — Hong Kong
PR & Communications
Press Assistant, Zoe Communications — London, United Kingdom
Senior PR Manager, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany
PR Director, Tibi — New York, United States
PR and Marketing Intern, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States
PR & Communications Manager, Tiffany & Co. — Toronto, Canada
Marketing
Editorial Copywriter, Burberry — London, United Kingdom
Events and Content Production Intern, Farfetch — Milan, Italy
Senior Marketing Calendar Planner, Bloomingdale’s — New York, United States
Associate Digital Producer, Old Navy — San Francisco, United States
Brand Marketing Director, Tory Burch — Shanghai, China
Production
Product Development Assistant, Manolo Blahnik — London, United Kingdom
Raw Materials and Sustainability Coordinator, Strathberry — Edinburgh, Scotland
Product and Design Studio Coordinator, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
Knitwear Production Assistant, Altuzarra — New York, United States
Denim Production Manager, Veronica Beard — Los Angeles, United States
Editorial and Media
Content Editor, Thom Sweeney — London, United Kingdom
Copywriter, Gant — Stockholm, Sweden
Junior Copy Coordinator, Calvin Klein — New York, United States
Media Production Intern, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States
Content Editor, Soma — Fort Myers, United States
Buying and Merchandising
Assistant Buyer, Ugg — London, United Kingdom
Retail Merchandise Intern, Maison Margiela — Paris, France
Junior Merchandiser, Sunnei — Milan, Italy
Senior Planner, Tommy Hilfiger — New York, United States
Associate Merchant, White House Black Market — Fort Myers, United States