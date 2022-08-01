default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Calvin Klein, Ssense and Zoe Communications.
By

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Design

Junior Menswear Designer, Ssense — London, United Kingdom

Designer, Vetements — Zurich, Switzerland

Junior Technical Designer, Nili Lotan — New York, United States

Handbag Designer, Mac Duggal — Chicago, United States

Pattern Room Manager, Zimmermann — Sydney, Australia


Creative

Content Production Coordinator, P448 — London, United Kingdom

Junior Graphic Designer, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Freelance Graphic Designer, Altuzarra — New York, United States

Senior Digital Artist, Gap — San Francisco, United States

Content Strategist, Charles & Keith — Singapore


E-Commerce and Tech

CRM Manager, Self-Portrait — London, United Kingdom

Webshop Intern, Gauge81 — Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Paid Search and CSE Marketing Manager, Neiman Marcus — New York, United States

Senior Manager of E-Commerce Experience and Optimisation, Athleta — San Francisco, United States

Senior Director of Consumer Solution Architecture, PVH — Hong Kong


PR & Communications

Press Assistant, Zoe Communications — London, United Kingdom

Senior PR Manager, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

PR Director, Tibi — New York, United States

PR and Marketing Intern, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States

PR & Communications Manager, Tiffany & Co. — Toronto, Canada


Marketing

Editorial Copywriter, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Events and Content Production Intern, Farfetch — Milan, Italy

Senior Marketing Calendar Planner, Bloomingdale’s — New York, United States

Associate Digital Producer, Old Navy — San Francisco, United States

Brand Marketing Director, Tory Burch — Shanghai, China


Production

Product Development Assistant, Manolo Blahnik — London, United Kingdom

Raw Materials and Sustainability Coordinator, Strathberry — Edinburgh, Scotland

Product and Design Studio Coordinator, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden

Knitwear Production Assistant, Altuzarra — New York, United States

Denim Production Manager, Veronica Beard — Los Angeles, United States


Editorial and Media

Content Editor, Thom Sweeney — London, United Kingdom

Copywriter, Gant — Stockholm, Sweden

Junior Copy Coordinator, Calvin Klein — New York, United States

Media Production Intern, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Content Editor, Soma — Fort Myers, United States


Buying and Merchandising

Assistant Buyer, Ugg — London, United Kingdom

Retail Merchandise Intern, Maison Margiela — Paris, France

Junior Merchandiser, Sunnei — Milan, Italy

Senior Planner, Tommy Hilfiger — New York, United States

Associate Merchant, White House Black Market — Fort Myers, United States

