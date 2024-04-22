Announcing Sarabande Foundation and Irene Forte Skincare

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

The Sarabande Foundation was launched in 2006 by the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen, named after his Spring/Summer 2007 runway show of the same name. The charitable foundation offers financial aid to creatives aspiring to work in the fashion industry, by offering: scholarships to study at prestigious institutions in London; a subsidised mentoring programme; and a public programme of events for creatives across multiple disciplines. The foundation is hiring for a digital and marketing role in London, where the charity is based.

Irene Forte Skincare launched in 2018 and is made with natural ingredients from an organic farm in Sicily, reflecting the founder’s Italian heritage. The brand recently secured Series A investment from L-Catterton, a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm. The business has expanded into 15 spas (including four Irene Forte-branded spas) and is stocked by over 100 wholesalers globally, including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and more. The brand is currently hiring for a sales intern / coordinator, based in New York.



