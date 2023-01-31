default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Hires First Chief Commercial Officer

swim kim kardashian models beach
Skims tapped former Moncler Americas president Robert Norton for the newly created role. (Skims)
By

The shapewear, intimates and loungewear label has recruited Robert Norton, formerly president of Moncler Americas, to the newly created role, the company confirmed in a LinkedIn post Monday.

The news of Norton’s appointment was first reported by Women’s Wear Daily.

The veteran fashion executive had held his post at Moncler since 2017, and prior to that, worked as Roberto Cavalli’s chief executive of the Americas.

Last year, Skims was valued at $3.2 billion following a Series B raise of $240 million, while the brand passed $475 million in revenue for 2022.

Learn more:

The Strategy Behind Skims’ Viral White Lotus Campaign

The brand’s latest celebrity-fronted ad serves as another example of how it is wielding star power beyond its famous founder.

