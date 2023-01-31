Kim Kardashian’s Skims Hires First Chief Commercial Officer

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Montreal-based e-commerce retailer laid off 138 employees last week, or 7 percent of its total workforce.
The fast-fashion retailer has seen sales decline in six of the last seven months, as the novelty of its endless selection of trendy, ultra-cheap clothes wears off.
Pandemic-related disruptions of supply chains may be dissipating, but the pressure on brands to mitigate the risks of bottlenecks is not.
Ten years after inception, the fast-growing premium jeans maker is betting on the power of the runway.