Ssense Is the Latest Fashion Company to Reduce Headcount

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
BoF can reveal the funding marks the first-ever external investment for the Montreal-based luxury e-commerce company, known for its curated selection of brands, ambitious editorial strategy and younger audience.
This week, the Canadian e-tailer announced investment from Sequoia Capital China at a valuation of more than $4 billion, signalling big ambitions to build on its success.
The e-tailer that pioneered selling luxury streetwear to millennials is opening a five-storey flagship in Montréal. The next challenge: building a billion-dollar global business while keeping its cool.
The fast-fashion retailer has seen sales decline in six of the last seven months, as the novelty of its endless selection of trendy, ultra-cheap clothes wears off.
Ten years after inception, the fast-growing premium jeans maker is betting on the power of the runway.
Pandemic-related disruptions of supply chains may be dissipating, but the pressure on brands to mitigate the risks of bottlenecks is not.
The executive, a company veteran who is currently the chief operating officer of Versace, fills a role that has been vacant since last March. He’s tasked with continuing Kors’ upscale repositioning.